IPL auction: Kerala players Sachin, Azharuddeen, Vishnu get Rs 20 lakh each

Kerala top order batsman Sachin Baby was bought by Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction at Chennai on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has played 18 IPL games and has been part of RCB, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squads in the past.



He was a member of the RCB team which lost to SRH in the 2016 IPL final.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen, who made a big impression in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also went to RCB for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. The attacking batsman has no prior IPL experience.

Another wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod was picked up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. The 27-year-old has played three matches for RCB.

Kerala's outstation professional Jalaj Saxena was picked up by Punjab Kings for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. The 34-year-old all-rounder is yet to play an IPL game despite being part of Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB and Delhi Capitals squads.

Kerala leggie S Midhun went unsold in the auction.