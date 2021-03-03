Inaugural KCA Presidents Cup T20 from Saturday

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will resume cricket activities with the KCA Presidents Cup T20. The inaugural edition of the tournament will be held at the S D College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha, from March 6 to 23.

TCM Sports Management Pvt. Ltd will be associating with KCA as a commercial partner involving in the branding, digital promotion and broadcasting of matches live. The KCA has entered into a three-year MoU with TCM. Kodak has been roped in as the sponsor.

Six teams - KCA Panthers, KCA Eagles, KCA Lions, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals and KCA Tuskers - are in the fray. Each team consists of 14 players and two support staff. There will also be four players “on-call” for each team, if replacements are required.

The double-header round robin league will be followed by the semifinals and final.

A total of 33 matches will be played during the 18-day competition. All are day-games (two matches/day) with white ball, coloured clothing and played as per the BCCI playing conditions.

The matches can be watched live on FanCode by downloading the FanCode App or streaming on the web: www.fancode.com

All players, support staff and concerned officials will be brought under a bio-secure environment to minimise the risk of infection through external contact. Strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols will be ensured.