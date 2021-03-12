England thrash India in first T20I

Ahmedabad: England thrashed India by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 International here on Friday.

England overhauled the modest target of 125 in just 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler added 72 in eight overs. Roy smashed 49 off 32 balls, while Buttler made 28 off 24 balls.

Earlier, India could manage only 124/7 after being put in to bat. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 67, while the rest of the batsmen found the going tough.

Pacer Jofra Archer picked up 3/23 for England.

The Indian top order was blown away by England in the powerplay.

India lost opener K L Rahul for one after the right-hander chopped one on to the stumps off Archer.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was sent back by Adil Rashid for a duck. The leggie opened the bowling for England.

Pacer Mark Wood castled opener Shikhar Dhawan for four as India slipped to 20/3 in the fifth over.

India ended the powerplay of six overs on 22/3.

India rested Rohit Sharma and went in with the opening pair of Dhawan and Rahul.

The second match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.