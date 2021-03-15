IPL 2021: Dhoni in two new avatars

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper M S Dhoni is seen in two new avatars in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 promos launched by Star Sports, the tournament's official broadcaster. The promotional ad series is titled #IndiaKaApnaMantra.

The first promo depicts a martial arts training camp with students playing cricket. The CSK skipper cites the example of his Mumbai Indians counterpart Rohit Sharma’s record of winning five IPL titles and his hunger to add on to his tally.



The second one shows a summer camp with youngsters ready for a drill led by Dhoni. The former Indian skipper narrates the story of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. The message being aggression channelised in the right way can help one achieve success and realise dreams.

Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles, while Kohli is still in search of his maiden crown in the marquee event.

IPL 2021 begins in Chennai on April 9.

