IPL 2021: Vishnu Vinod excited to play alongside Steve Smith

New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod said that he is looking forward to share the dressing room with Steve Smith and play under Shreyas Iyer for Delhi Capitals in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).



Vishnu was picked up for his base price of Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction last month.



Vishnu, 27, plays for Kerala in domestic cricket and has scored 906 runs, taken 10 catches and effected five stumpings in 35 matches in his T20 career.

"I am excited to play in a team of youngsters who were last year's finalists. It will be exciting to play alongside Steve Smith and to be coached by Ricky Ponting. I am also looking forward to play under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy as well," said Vishnu.



He has experience of sharing the IPL dressing rooms with international stalwarts, having played with his idol A B de Villiers in IPL 2017 while donning Royal Challengers Bangalore colours.



"I look up to A B de Villiers. I was in awe of AB when I saw him. I was too shy to even talk to him. During a team meeting, he once told me 'I will be watching you'. He told me to practice breathing while batting to help me attain clarity while thinking and playing. I have been practicing that ever since he told me," said Vishnu.