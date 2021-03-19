Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

'You're trolling your own team', Jaffer takes a dig at Vaughan

Men in Blue
Indian players celebrate after beating England in the fourth T20I. Photo: Reuters
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2021 09:41 AM IST Updated: March 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a dig at ex-England captain Michael Vaughan for his cheeky tweet after the Men in Blue scored an exciting eight-run win over England in the fourth T20I at Ahmedabad on Thursday night.

“Just a thought ... @surya_14kumar Mumbai Indian ... @hardikpandya7 Mumbai Indian ... @ImRo45 captaincy Mumbai Indian !!!! @mipaltan #JustSaying #INDvENG,” Vaughan had tweeted after India levelled the five-match series 2-2.

Vaughan was referring to man-of-the-match Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57, Hardik Pandya's miserly spell of 2/16 from four overs and Rohit Sharma's captaincy after Virat Kohli had gone off the field in the climactic stages of the match. The three Mumbai Indians stars had played a crucial role in India taking the series to a decider.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jaffer was quick to tweet: “When you say your team wasn't defeated by a national team but by a franchise team, you're not trolling your opponents, you're trolling your own team. Night all. #INDvsENG,”.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.