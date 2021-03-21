Injured Archer to miss ODI series against India

Ahmedabad: An injured Jofra Archer was on Sunday omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday.



Archer will also miss the early part of this year's Indian Premier League, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.



Archer, a Rajasthan Royals player, is returning home for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.



"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League," it said in a statement.



"Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels."

Three additional players -- Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan -- who were a part of the just-concluded T20I series, which India won 3-2, will travel with the squad as cover.



England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.