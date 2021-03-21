Yusuf Pathan stars as India Legends emerge champions

Raipur: Yusuf Pathan did the star turn as India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the Road Safety World Series 2021 here on Sunday.

Yusuf smashed an unbeaten 62 off 36 balls and Yuvraj Singh produced a 41-ball 60 as the Indians made 181/4 after Sachin Tendulkar opted to bat in the final. Tendulakar scored 30.

The right-handed Yusuf hit five sixes and four fours, while Yuvraj smashed four sixes and as many fours.

Yusuf and his brother Irfan Pahan picked up a couple of wickets each as the Lankans ended up on 167/7. Sanath Jayasuriya top-scored for the islanders with 43, while Chinthaka Jayasinghe made 40.

Brief scores: India Legends 181/4 in 20 overs (Yusuf Pathan 62 not out, Yuvraj Singh 60) bt Sri Lanka Legends 167/7 in 20 overs (Sanath Jayasuriya 43, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 40; Yusuf Pathan 2/26, Irfan Pathan 2/29).

