Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Krishnaprasad stars as Royals win KCA President's Cup

Champs
KCA Royals' team members pose with the trophy. Photo: KCA
Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 23, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Alappuzha: Krishnaprasad's 55-ball unbeaten 81 set up KCA Royals' triumph in the inaugural KCA President's Cup T20 tournament here on Tuesday. Chasing a modest target of 143, Royals won by six wickets with two overs to spare.

Opting to bat KCA Eagles ended up with 142/8. M S Akhil top-scored with 38, while S Subin scored 30. Manukrishna picked up 2/21 for Royals.

Krishnaprasad made the chase a stroll in the park for Royals as they romped home in 18 overs. K N Harikrishnan chipped in with 36.

Brief scores: KCA Eagles 142/8 in 20 overs (M S Akhil 38, S Subin 30; Manukrishna 2/21) lost to KCA Royals 144/4 in 18 overs (Krishnaprasad 81 not out, K N Harikrishnan 36; N P Basil 2/18).

Tags:
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.