Second ODI: Kohli, Rahul steady India

Pune: Captain Virat Kohli and K L Rahul steadied India after the hosts lost openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma cheaply in the second One-Day International (ODI) against England here on Friday.

Dhawan, who made 98 in the opening game, was caught by Ben Stokes off left-arm pacer Reece Topley's bowling for four.

Rohit fell to Sam Curran after a run-a-ball 25.

Captain Virat Kohli (44) and K L Rahul (36) were at the crease as India reached 112/2 in 25 overs. The two have so far added 75 for the third wicket.

Earlier, England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler opted to bowl.

England trail the three-match series 0-1.



India made a lone change as Rishabh Pant replaced the injured Shreyas Iyer.

England brought in Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Topley in place of Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.