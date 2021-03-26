KCA Pink T20 Challengers from tomorrow

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will conduct the KCA Pink T20 Challengers for women at the SD College, Alappuzha, from March 27 (Saturday) till April 8.

The KCA will be staging the tournament in association with TCM Sports Management Pvt Ltd. TCM will be involving in the branding, digital promotion and broadcasting of matches live on FanCode.

This inaugural T20 tournament will be an annual affair involving five teams selected by a committee constituted by the KCA. There will be no franchisees or owners.

Each team consists of 14 players and two support staff. There will also be four players “on-call” for each team, if replacements are required.

The double-header round robin league will be followed by the semifinals and final. A total of 23 matches will be played during the 13-day competition.

All are day-games (two matches/day) with white ball, coloured clothing and played as per the BCCI playing conditions. The matches can be watched live exclusively on FanCode by downloading the FanCode App or streaming on the web.

KCA Emerald, KCA Ruby, KCA Sapphire, KCA Amber and KCA Pearl are the five teams in the fray.