IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians unveil jersey

The jersey captures composition of five basic elements of the Universe – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky. Photo: Twitter/@mipaltan
PTI
Published: March 27, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The jersey captures composition of five basic elements of the Universe – Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky – each signifying the essence of franchise.


Speaking about the jersey and its essence, a team spokesperson said, "Mumbai Indians have carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year."

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey."


The defending champion start off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. 

