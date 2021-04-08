Sajana dazzles as Sapphire emerge champions

Captain Sajana Sajeevan's all-round show powered KCA Sapphire to a six-wicket win over KCA Ruby in the final of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Sajana claimed 3/5 as Ruby were bowled out for 55 in 19.3 overs. Sandra Suren and Aparna K K claimed two wickets apiece. Ajanta T P top-scored for Ruby with 15.

Sayoojaya K S (25 not out) and Sajana (21) helped Sapphire chase down the modest target in 13.2 overs.



Sajana was declared the player of the final.

Brief scores: KCA Ruby 55 in 19.3 overs (Sajana Sajeevan 3/5, Sandra Suren 2/14, Aparana K K 2/12) lost to KCA Sapphire 56/4 in 13.2 overs (Sayoojya K S 25 not out, Sajana Sajeevan 21).

