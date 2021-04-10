IPL 2021: Ishant misses DC's opener with niggle

Indian pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who had recently recovered from the injury he suffered in last year's IPL to return to the India team and play his 100th Test over a month back, suffered an injury again and missed Delhi Capitals (DC)'s first match of IPL 2021.



News coming out of DC camp ahead of Saturday's game suggested that the lanky fast bowler is carrying a niggle and was forced to sit out.



DC could also not play their South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who have just arrived from South Africa and are serving quarantine.



DC also left out Umesh Yadav.



Instead of their four internationally-acclaimed pace bowlers, DC played young Avesh Khan, who has represented India under-19s in the past. The Madhya Pradesh pacer returned impressive figures of 2/23 from his four overs. He picked up the wickets of opener Faf du Plessis and CSK captain M S Dhoni for ducks.



Khan opened the bowling with Chris Woakes.

Ishant sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear in October, 2020, during the IPL.



He was forced to miss a part of the T20 tournament and also missed India's tour of Australia. He, however, returned for the home Test series against England.

