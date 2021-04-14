Saina Nehwal all praise for Washington Sundar

New Delhi: India's badminton star Saina Nehwal on Wednesday singled out Indian cricketer Washington Sundar's performances for special praise, tweeting, "People don't know this, but along with badminton, I'm a huge fan of cricket too. Especially when India is playing. I saw the brilliant performances by @sundarwashi5 in the recent series, and it was so much fun to watch him."

The Tamil Nadu player, who was initially picked as a net bowler for the tour of Australia, won an unexpected Test cap at the Gabba in January after a spate of injuries to several players left the visitors severely depleted.



Not only did Sundar bag the prized wicket of Steve Smith, he also scored 62 in his maiden Test innings to stitch together a crucial seventh-wicket stand of 123 with Shardul Thakur, which greatly helped India win the contest and clinch the series 2-1.



During the Test series against England recently, Sundar aggregated 181 runs in four innings with his highest being an unbeaten 96.



In reply, Sundar thanked Saina for her 'kind words' and said, ""It's good to hear such inspiring words from you!"

"@sundarwashi5 You're welcome! What's keeping you HIGH to hit the ground running. Let me see your playlist!," Saina tweeted.

To which, Sundar replied, "Like you know, focus & concentration is key in Cricket, which is where Music keeps me going! Currently listening on loop: Better Now by Post Malone & Oruvan Oruvan Mudalali of Thalaivar!!"