Maxwell's innings was the difference: Kohli

Chennai: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli paid compliments to Glenn Maxwell saying that his team's No. 4 batsman was the difference in Wednesday's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).



Maxwell's 59 off 41 balls helped RCB make 149/8 which proved six runs too many for SRH. It was the Australian's first half-century following none in his previous three IPL seasons.



"I think Maxwell's innings was the difference for us. It's about getting momentum in the first six overs, but for us Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) gave us that momentum and got us closer to 150," said Kohli after the match.





Kohli said that he wasn't worried after SRH had got off to a great start. The David Warner-led side was 115/2 in 16 overs and needed just 35 runs in 24 balls.



"The extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs. I told the guys, 'don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well'," Kohli added.



"The wicket was never a belter and tonight our execution under pressure was perfect. The wicket kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball," Kohli said further.



"I truly believed we could win with 150 (149). To be very honest, we are not over-excited with the victories (two in two). We have a clear plan."