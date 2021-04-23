Malayalam
Si Senor, says Kohli to Guardiola's request on getting RCB jersey

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola poses with the RCB jersey. Photo: Twitter
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thanked Virat Kohli after he received the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey.

“It's time to finally learn cricket's rules Cricket bat and ball. Thanks to my friend @imVkohli for the shirt. Now is your turn to use your @ManCity shirt,” Guardiola tweeted.

RCB captain Kohli was quick to respond to the Spaniard's request with “Si Senor (Yes, sir)! And top signing for @pumacricket & @RCBTweets,” on his Twitter handle.

Both RCB and Manchester City have tie-ups with Puma.

