Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother dies of COVID-19

Published: April 24, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team member Veda Krishnamurthy's mother Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19.

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.


Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is.

