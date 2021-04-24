Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother dies of COVID-19

New Delhi: Indian women's cricket team member Veda Krishnamurthy's mother Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19.



The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.



"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is.