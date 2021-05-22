India could win series 5-0 in England: Panesar

London: England batsmen's inability to play spin will haunt them again during the Test series against India who could win it 5-0, said former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar.



Panesar said the pitches in England during August-September period will help the Indian spinners and home batsmen's weaknesses will be exposed again, just months after they suffered humiliation in India, losing the four-Test series 3-1.



"If the wickets turn in August every chance (India will win 5-0)," said Panesar in a series of tweets.



"I expect green pitches v NZ and we can see the depth of English cricket. In August, I expect drier wickets. IMO (In my opinion) it favours India," added Panesar, who played a key role in helping England win the 2012-13 series 2-1 in India.



"Will it seam in August? It tends to spin at that time of the year… 5 test matches are in August where we will expect warmer conditions. Indian spinners will come into the game, India have a chance [to win] 5-0," he added in his tweets.



Panesar also touched upon England's weak batting which he feels relies too much on captain Joe Root.



"[If] Joe Root scores big England win. [But] You expect Joe Root to score all the runs?" he asked one of his followers who doubted his view.



Panesar added that England's top-order will likely struggle.



"India have seamers to exploit inexperience English batting. The top order will be England's issue," he said before adding that India's fighting performance in Sydney and Brisbane showed how determined and gritty Virat Kohli's boys are.



"Haven't you watch what happened at Sydney and Brisbane," he asked another follower who doubted his viewpoint.