Sports

A sneak peek into Sanju Samson's quarantine life | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2021 01:27 PM IST Updated: June 20, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson. Photo: Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

Indian wicketkeper-batsman Sanju Samson has given a sneak peek into his quarantine life ahead of next month's Sri Lanka tour.

The 26-year-old Sanju is in Mumbai undergoing a 14-day quarantine along with his teammates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of Sanju's quarantine life shot by the Kerala star himself.

Sanju and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad for the tour which consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, while Rahul Dravid will be the coach.

The series begins with an ODI in Colombo on July 13.

