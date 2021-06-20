A sneak peek into Sanju Samson's quarantine life | Video

Indian wicketkeper-batsman Sanju Samson has given a sneak peek into his quarantine life ahead of next month's Sri Lanka tour.

The 26-year-old Sanju is in Mumbai undergoing a 14-day quarantine along with his teammates. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted a video of Sanju's quarantine life shot by the Kerala star himself.

Exercise routine 💪

Food preferences 🍲

Book suggestions 📚



DO NOT MISS as @IamSanjuSamson gives us a sneak peek into his quarantine life ahead of #TeamIndia's Sri Lanka tour. 👌 👌



Watch the full video 📽️ 👇https://t.co/VhHIFnu2Cg pic.twitter.com/mJGgczphLy — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2021

Sanju and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the Indian squad for the tour which consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, while Rahul Dravid will be the coach.

The series begins with an ODI in Colombo on July 13.