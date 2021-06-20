Malayalam
Sreesanth to act in Bollywood movie

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2021 01:06 PM IST
Sreesanth
Patta will be Sreesanth's fifth movie. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play a lead role in a Bollywood movie.

The film titled Patta will be produced by Nirup Gupta under the banner of NNG Films. R Radhakrishnan is the writer-director of the political thriller. The shoot is expected to begin soon.

The 38-year-old Sreesanth had made a return to domestic cricket this year after serving a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam. Sreesanth played for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship and the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day competition. He, however, was overlooked in the IPL 2021 player auction.

Patta will be Sreesanth's fifth movie. He has earlier acted in Aksar 2, Team 5, Cabaret and Kempe Gowda 2.

