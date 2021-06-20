WTC final: Kiwis bowl out India for 217

Southampton: India were bowled out for 217 on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand after a middle order collapse at the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday.

New Zealand claimed 7/71 on the day.



Once India resumed on 146/3 after a delayed start because of a wet outfield, Kyle Jamieson took out the set Virat Kohli and dangerous Rishabh Pant.

Kohli could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell lbw, a decision he got reviewed but not overturned. Pant made four before perishing in the slip after a wild slash at an away-going delivery.

Ajinkya Rahane made a dogged 49 but fell to a leg-side trap, pulling Neil Wagner to Tom Latham who had just been deployed at midwicket looking for that kind of dismissal.

Ravichandran Ashwin made a useful 22 down the order.

Jamieson pickd up 5/31.

Sunday's play began 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield. Rain had washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and only 64.4 overs could be bowled on Saturday.The weather-hit contest has a reserve day to make up for lost time.