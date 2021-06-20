Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

WTC final: Kiwis bowl out India for 217

Reuters
Published: June 20, 2021 05:50 PM IST Updated: June 20, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Jamieson gets Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli was trapped in front of the wicket by Kyle Jamieson. Photo: Twitter/ICC
Topic | Cricket

Southampton: India were bowled out for 217 on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand after a middle order collapse at the Hampshire Bowl on Sunday.

New Zealand claimed 7/71 on the day.

Once India resumed on 146/3 after a delayed start because of a wet outfield, Kyle Jamieson took out the set Virat Kohli and dangerous Rishabh Pant.

RELATED ARTICLES

Kohli could not add to his overnight score of 44 and fell lbw, a decision he got reviewed but not overturned. Pant made four before perishing in the slip after a wild slash at an away-going delivery.

Ajinkya Rahane made a dogged 49 but fell to a leg-side trap, pulling Neil Wagner to Tom Latham who had just been deployed at midwicket looking for that kind of dismissal.

Ravichandran Ashwin made a useful 22 down the order.

Jamieson pickd up 5/31.

Sunday's play began 30 minutes late because of a wet outfield. Rain had washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday and only 64.4 overs could be bowled on Saturday.The weather-hit contest has a reserve day to make up for lost time.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.