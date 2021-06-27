England women go one up

Bristol: England women defeated Indian women by eight wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.



Put in to bat, India scored 201/8. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.



For England, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets.



Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.



Brief scores: India 201/8 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40) lost to England 202/2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out).