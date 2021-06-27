Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

England women go one up

PTI
Published: June 27, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Tammy Beaumont
Tammy Beaumont was in her element. Photo: Twitter/ICC
Topic | Cricket

Bristol: England women defeated Indian women by eight wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Sunday.

Put in to bat, India scored 201/8. Skipper Mithali Raj top-scored with a 108-ball 72-run knock while Punam Raut made 32.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) was the pick of the bowlers, while Anya Shrubsole (2/33) and Katherine Brunt (2/35) shared four wickets.

Tammy Beaumont (87 not out) and Nat Sciver (74 not out) struck quick half-centuries as England comfortably chased down the target in 34.5 overs.

Brief scores: India 201/8 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 72; Sophie Ecclestone 3/40) lost to England 202/2 in 34.5 overs (Tammy Beaumont 87 not out, Nat Sciver 74 not out).

RELATED ARTICLES
Tags:
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.