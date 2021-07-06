Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan T20 captain

New Delhi: Star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was on Tuesday appointed captain of Afghanistan's T20 team by the country's cricket board keeping in mind the shortest format World Cup to be held in UAE from October 17 to November 14.



Left-handed batsman Najibullah Zadran was appointed as the vice-captain of the team.



"All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Najibullah Zadran has been appointed the national team's vice-captain for the format," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.



Rashid, who is ranked world No. 2 among bowlers in T20Is, said he is honoured to serve his nation.



"I'm a great believer that a captain is as good as his team. It is Afghanistan that gave me the name RASHID KHAN & it is my duty now to serve my country & my team. Thank you @ACBofficials for the trust & believing in me. It is a dream journey & my fans support will be the key," Rashid tweeted.



Interestingly, Rashid had earlier declined Afghanistan's T20I captaincy, saying that he believes he is more valuable as a player than as a leader.



In 2019, the 22-year-old was named captain across formats but was later replaced by Asghar Afghan in December following Afghanistan's loss to West Indies in a one-off Test and ODI series.



Afghanistan has been clubbed with England, India and South Africa in Group B for the T20 World Cup. The remaining two teams will be chosen from the Qualifiers.



The 2021 edition of the tournament was recently shifted to UAE from India due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.