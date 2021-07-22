Rahane's old tweet goes viral following Raj Kundra's arrest

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been trolled after his old tweets with businessman Raj Kundra went viral following the latter's arrest in connection with producing pornographic films.

The Mumbai Police arrested Kundra, who is Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and a co-owner of IPL side Rajasthan Royals, on Monday.

One of Rahane’s tweets from 2012 has gone viral in which he praised Kundra. Rahane has led Royals in the past.



“@TheRajKundra Sir you are doing a Great job,” Rahane had written in a tweet to which, Kundra replied: “@ajinkyarahane88 thanks so much. U must come and see it live.” The batsman then responded by saying: “@TheRajKundra yeah I wil for sure sir:).”

