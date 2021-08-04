1st Test: India make cautious start after dismissing England for 183

Nottingham: India made a cautious start after bowling out England for 183 on the first day of the 1st Test at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma played sensibly until close of day one, unscathed at 21 runs, after England tried four seamers in an attempt to get an early breakthrough.

Earlier, Indian quicks had proved too hot to handle for English batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah bagged four wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur shared five between them as India bowled out England for 183 on a pacy Trent Bridge surface.

Joe Root top scored with 64 and barring the England skipper's 72-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow, the hosts seldom controlled the proceedings.

Sam Curran's resistance toward the end, scoring an unbeaten 27, was in vain after Bumrah and Thakur cleaned up the rest.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami had struck shortly before tea to break an English partnership and tilt the balance in favour of India.

Just as when Jonny Bairstow was forging a partnership with his captain Joe Root, Shami trapped him leg before to leave the hosts at 138 for 4 at Tea. Shami had earlier dismissed Sibley.

England had went into the lunch break at 61 for 2 after winning the toss.

Prior to that, Bumrah had struck early to dismiss Rory Burns. England appeared to steady the ship with Zak Crawley joining Dominic Sibley in the middle.

But, India managed to break the partnership shortly before lunch when Crawley edged one off Siraj.

The hosts left out spinner Jack Leach, opting for a seam-only attack in the first match of the five-test series, which also marks beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

"It's not the prettiest wicket but should play reasonably well," Root said at the toss.

With Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break from the game prioritising his mental health, England brought back fellow all-rounder Sam Curran and batsman Jonny Bairstow.

India captain Virat Kohli said he too wanted to bat first on this surface.

"Looks like a good track and the sun's out. It's going to be a good day of test cricket," said Kohli whose team lost the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton in June.

For India, KL Rahul will partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order after first choice opener Shubman Gill returned home with a shin injury and Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the test having suffered a blow to his helmet in training.

India dropped off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja being their lone spin option.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

(With agency inputs)