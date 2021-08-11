Malayalam
Shardul Thakur to miss Lord's Test

Reuters
Published: August 11, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Shardul Thakur
Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets in the first Test. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Seamer Shardul Thakur will miss the second Test against England that starts at Lord's on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, India skipper Virat Kohli said on the eve of the match.

Thakur, who picked up four wickets in the first Test at Trent Bridge, did not train with the team this week but should be fit for the third Test at Headingley.

The touring side have the option of replacing Thakur with either a spinning all-rounder in Ravichandran Ashwin or a fourth seamer in Ishant Sharma.

The two sides drew the opening game of the five-match series in Nottingham last week after the final day was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

