Stuart Broad ruled out of India series

England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday ahead of the second Test at Lord's.

England have called up Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, who could be in line to make his debut on Thursday, with James Anderson also a doubt due to a tight quad.

The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day was washed out.