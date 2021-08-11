Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Stuart Broad ruled out of India series

Reuters
Published: August 11, 2021 05:33 PM IST Updated: August 11, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Stuart Broad
Stuart Broad's absence is a big blow for England. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

England seamer Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the Test series against India due to a tear in his right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old underwent a scan after hurting his ankle during practice on Tuesday ahead of the second Test at Lord's.

England have called up Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, who could be in line to make his debut on Thursday, with James Anderson also a doubt due to a tight quad.

RELATED ARTICLES

The sides drew the opening game of the five-match series after the final day was washed out.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.