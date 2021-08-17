Is Illingworth the new Bucknor for Team India?

There are certain umpires and referees whom a few teams and fans don't feel comfortable for they feel they are biased or bring bad luck. West Indian official Steve Bucknor was one such umpire for the Indian cricket team in the first decade of this millennium. The Indian team and star batsman Sachin Tendulkar were at the receiving end of quite a few horrendous decisions by Bucknor and the Indian fans even resorted to the term 'Bucknored' to cite the wrong calls.

The 2003 World Cup final when Bucknor ruled in favour of Australian captain Ricky Ponting and the infamous 'Sydneygate' Test in 2008 immediately come to the minds of the Indian fans where Bucknor's decisions hurt India badly. Ponting was on 46 when he escaped a vociferous appeal off Dinesh Mongia's bowling in the World Cup final. He went on to smash an unbeaten 140 as Australia ended up with a mammoth 359/2 and won by 125 runs. In the absence of the Decision Review System (DRS) there was no option for the players and teams than accept the verdict reluctantly.

The DRS has made sure that the howlers are very few in the present day game. However, it's a big advantage if the on-field umpire has given a favourable verdict, since the Umpire's Call makes all the difference in marginal calls and the verdict will be upheld even if there is review. English umpire Richard Illingworth has been the new Bucknor for Team India. It all started with the 2019 ICC World Cup semifinals against New Zealand. The experienced umpire, who was a former left-arm spinner for England, made all the marginal calls in favour of the Black Caps in the knockout game as India crashed out of the World Cup after suffering an 18-run defeat.

Illingworth also ruled in favour of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson in the final of the maiden ICC World Test Championship final against Virat Kohli's men at Southampton in June. It was a vital juncture of the final with the Kiwis on 179/6 in reply to India's first innings total 217. Williamson was struck in front of the wicket by Mohammed Shami when he was on 32, but Illingworth gave it not out. Though the Indians took the review, the rub of the green went with the Kiwis as it was again deemed Umpire's Call. Williamson went on to score 49 and more importantly New Zealand snatched the vital first innings lead which made all the difference in a low-scoring final.

Illingworth was again in the thick of action on Monday evening at the Lord's as India closed in on a famous win over England in the second Test.

The Indians needed three more wickets with less than 10 overs remaining on the final day of the gripping contest when Ollie Robinson was deceived by a slower one from Jasprit Bumrah. Robinson and Jos Buttler had defied the Indians for more than 12 overs till then. The moment Robinson was struck on the back foot in a crouching position he looked plumb in front. But to the shock of the Indian players and the fans, Illingworth gave it not out.

Luckily, the Indians had all three reviews intact and Kohli had no hesitation in taking it. The TV replays showed it was a straightforward LBW decision and the Indians got the vital breakthrough. Kohli was seen chatting with Illingworth immediately after the review as the Indian captain found it hard to believe he had given it not out in the first place. To be fair to Illingworth, he had a good game till then.

Sachin Tendulkar was at the receiving end of a few horrendous decisions by Steve Bucknor. File photo: AFP

Mohammed Siraj wrapped up the Indian win in the very next over as he picked up two wickets. The Robinson dismissal just goes to show the importance of keeping the reviews and using them at the big moments.

The ICC has been employing home umpires due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat. But if the players can undergo quarantine and life in a bio-bubble, the governing body needs to follow the same steps for the match officials as well and bring in neutral umpires at the earliest.