Headingley Test: Anderson's triple strikes leave India reeling

Leeds: James Anderson's triple strikes left India reeling at 21/3 after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday.

Opener K L Rahul was caught behind for a duck in the very first over. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next to go as he edged one to Jos Buttler behind the stumps for one. Anderson then got Kohli for seven in the same fashion as India slipped to 21/3.

India have gone in with an unchanged eleven which won the second Test at Lord's.

Hosts England made a couple of changes with Dawid Malan and Craig Overton replacing Dom Sibley and Mark Wood.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

The teams: England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

