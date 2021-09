Root replaces Williamson as top-ranked Test batsman

England captain Joe Root replaced New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as the top-ranked Test batsman on Wednesday, riding on his red-hot form in the ongoing five-Test series against India.

Root began the series fifth in the batting charts but smashed three centuries in as many Tests against Virat Kohli's men to reclaim the top position after a six-year gap.

The 30-year-old is the leading scorer in the series with 507 runs from five innings and has registered six Test hundreds this year.

Australian run-machine Steve Smith is third in the latest official rankings, ahead of compatriot Marnus Labuschagne.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma completes the top five, overtaking his captain Kohli, who has had a subdued series in England.

Other changes in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for the week:



Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli

James Anderson enters top five





Veteran England seamer James Anderson entered the top five in the Test bowling rankings after his consistent performance against India.

The series is level at 1-1 going into the fourth Test scheduled at The Oval from Thursday.