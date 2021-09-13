Kohli to step down as white-ball captain after T20 World Cup: report

The inability to win an ICC title has been the biggest failure of Virat Kohli as Team India captain. Kohli led India to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy where the Men in Blue surrendered to Pakistan. Two years later, India came second best to New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 ICC World Cup. More recently, the Indians were outplayed by the Kiwis in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship at Southampton.

The big question now is whether Kohli & Co. can regain the Twenty20 World Cup after a gap of 14 years. The tournament begins in Oman and the UAE next month.

As the players are gearing up for the second leg of the IPL, which resumes in the UAE on Sunday, The Times of India has reported that Kohli will step down as white-ball captain after the T20 World Cup. “Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

“It will wrap up a historic Test cycle from an India perspective. Virat is also the first to realise that his overall responsibilities as captain across formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs that space and freshness because he has a lot more to offer. If Rohit takes over as white-ball captain, Virat can continue leading India’s red-ball aspirations and work on his T20 and one-day batting. He’s just 32 and given his fitness, he will easily play top cricket for another five to six years at least,” the report further quoted sources as saying.

Kohli's white-ball deputy Rohit has had great success as captain. He has led Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles besides being at the helm when Indian won the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series and the Asia Cup in 2018.

However, if Kohli manages to win the T20 World Cup he will most probably continue as captain across formats.