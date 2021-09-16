Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, its Kerala's Jonty Rhodes

From gully cricket to the international level, whenever a player pulls off a spectacular catch or effects a stunning run out, he or she is often equated to Jonty Rhodes, who is regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time.

The latest to earn the honour is a Kochi teenager, Aaron Vincent Jude, whose acrobatic catch during a club championship match organised by the Kerala Cricket Association has gone viral.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, the 19-year-old can be seen throwing himself forward from cover point to catch a swerving ball. Aaron's body almost twisted on impact before he recovered and celebrated with a certain swagger.

The incident happened during a rain-curtailed match between Ernakulam Cricket Club and Masters Cricket Club at the SD College Ground at Alappuzha on Sunday. Aaron's catch that led to the dismissal of star batter Rohan Kunnummel gave the ECC a three-run win.

"I had misjudged the flight of the ball but thankfully I could reach it by diving forward," said Aaron, who is a second-year BBA student of Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

The all-rounder, who has played zonal matches for Ernakulam district, blushes reading the social media posts referring to him as 'Kerala Jonty'.