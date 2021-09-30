Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Kerala score one-wicket win

Hyderabad: Kerala pulled off an exciting one-wicket win over Bengal in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 one-day match here on Thursday.

Vijay S Viswanath (5/40) and Vinay V Varghese (3/23) helped Kerala bowl out Bengal for 119 in 29.1 overs. Kerala batters also struggled in their reply and could overhaul the modest target only in the 44th over losing nine wickets.

Preetish top-scored with 29, while Gowtham Mohan remained unbeaten on 24 to take Kerala home in their Elite Group D encounter.

Brief scores: Bengal 119 in 29.1 overs (Vijay S Viswanath 5/40, Vinay V Varghese 3/23) lost to Kerala 120/9 in 43.5 overs (Preetish 29, Gowtham Mohan 24 not out).