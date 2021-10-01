Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Kerala outplay Uttarakhand

Hyderabad: Kerala notched up their second successive victory in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19 One-Day Championship with a six-wicket win over Uttarakhand here on Friday. They had beaten Bengal by one-wicket in Elite Group D on Thursday.

Uttarakhand were bowled out for 133 in 39.2 overs. Kerala were home and dry in the 39th over.

Meanwhile, Kerala scored a six-wicket win over Baroda in the Women's U-19 One-Day Championship at Visakhapatanam.

Aleena picked up 3/12 as Baroda were bundled out for a paltry 87 in 34 overs. Kerala overhauled the target in the 44th over with Abina making 25.

Brief scores: Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Uttarakhand 133 in 39.2 overs (Vinay V Varghese 2/21, Preetish 2/21, Mohit Shibu 2/22, Shoun Roger 2/24) lost to Kerala 134/4 in 39 overs (Abhishek J Nair 37, Shoun Rger 22).

Women's U-19 One-Day Trophy: Baroda 87 in 34 overs (Aleena 3/12, Naija 2/9) lost to Kerala 88/4 in 43.5 overs (Abina 25).