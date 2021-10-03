Malayalam
Australia, India pink-ball Test ends in draw

PTI
Published: October 03, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Pink-ball Test ends in draw
Australian captain Meg Lanning and her Indian counterpart Mithali Raj shake hands at the end of the Test. Photo: Twitter/ICC
Topic | Cricket

Gold Coast: Indian women cricket team's one-off Test against Australia ended in a draw here on Sunday.

After India declared at 377/8 in their first innings, Australia scored 241/9 declared in reply, giving the visitors a 136-run lead.

Shafali Verma then hit a fine half-century as India declared their second innings at 135/3, setting Australia a target of 272 in 32 overs.

The hosts scored 36/2 in 15 overs before stumps were drawn for the final time in the four-day match.

Brief scores: India 377/8 declared and 106/2 in 30 overs (Shafali Verma 52; Ashleigh Garder 1/14) drew with Australia 241/9 declared (Ellyse Perry 68; Pooja Vastrakar 3/49, Jhulan Goswami 2/33) and 36/2 in 15 overs.

