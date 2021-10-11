Malayalam
Dhoni gifts autographed ball to teary-eyed CSK fan

IANS
Published: October 11, 2021 04:20 PM IST Updated: October 11, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Dhoni gifts autographed ball to teary-eyed CSK fan
The girl turned emotional after CSK's win. Photos: IANS
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a vintage knock to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 here on Sunday. His match-winning shot moved a Chennai fan to tears of joy at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The camera captured the girl unable to stop her tears watching Dhoni finish off things in style.

After the match, the legendary cricketer signed the match ball and gifted it to make the evening even more special for the teary-eyed CSK fan.

Dhoni played a cameo of 18 not out off six balls to see CSK through to their ninth IPL final in a thrilling win. Needing 24 off 11 balls and later 13 off 6, Dhoni muscled a six off Avesh Khan and hit three fours off Tom Curran in the final over.

England pacer Curran surprisingly, opted to bowl slower balls to Dhoni, and the veteran batsman, who was not in the best of form in the tournament, saved his best for the crucial tie. 

