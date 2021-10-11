Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Kerala go down to Rajasthan in pre-quarterfinals

Ahmedabad: Shoun Roger's all-round show went in vain as Kerala lost to Rajasthan by 83 runs in the pre-quarterfinals of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 one-day competition here on Monday.

Chasing a target of 239, Kerala were bowled out for 155 in 42.2 overs despite a fine 76 by Roger off 97 balls. Kerala captain Varun Nayanar made a patient 27 off 68 balls before being run out.

The two added 98 for the third wicket. But once Roger fell to A G Chouhan, Kerala found the going tough. They lost their last six wickets for just 12 runs. Salaudeen (4/22) was the wrecker-in-chief.

Earlier, Rajasthan made 238/9 in 50 overs after electing to bat. N H Sachdev top-scored with a 61-ball 59. Rohan Vijay Rajbhar (44), captain P M Singh Rathore (42 not out) and Dharamveer Saini (35) too helped Rajasthan reach a competitive total. Roger (3/30) was the pick of the Kerala bowlers.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 238/9 in 50 overs (N H Sachdev 59, Rohan Vijay Rajbhar 44, P M Singh Rathore 42 not out, Dharamveer Saini 35; Shoun Roger 3/30) bt Kerala 155 in 42.2 overs (Shoun Roger 76; Salaudeen 4/22, P M Singh Rathore 2/17).