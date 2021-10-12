Four teams unveil T20 World Cup jerseys

Dubai: Four countries set to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman unveiled their jerseys on Tuesday, beginning the countdown to the showpiece event which will begin on October 17 and conclude on November 14.



While the Indian fans will be eagerly waiting for the unveiling of the Virat Kohli-led side's jersey on Wednesday, the sides that have unveiled their kits so far are, Ireland, Namibia, Scotland and Sri Lanka.



While Ireland's kit is a combination of green and blue, Namibia, who are playing at their maiden ICC T20 World Cup, will catch plenty of eyes in their sharp jerseys. Predominantly dark blue, with light blue hexagons on the right shoulder and above the left hip, Namibia's kit also features red accents.



Also, there will be no missing Scotland at the T20 World Cup, with Kyle Coetzer's team donning a predominantly bright purple kit with helmets to match.



The Sri Lankans have unveiled two kits for the tournament -- a yellow and blue number with a lion along the right side and a kit of the same design in different shades of blue.



The Indian team will step on the field wearing the new jersey for the first time in their practice match against England on October 18. The jersey will then be worn during India's opening match in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.