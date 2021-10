India will play two warm-up games ahead of their Twenty20 World Cup opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan next Sunday.

India take on England in their first warm-up match on Monday (7.30 pm IST) at the Dubai International Stadium.



The Men in Blue's second practice match is against Australia on Wednesday at same venue (3.30 pm IST).

India warm-up games will be telecast live by Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD/HD). Live streaming of the matches is available on Disney+ Hotstar.