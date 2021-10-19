Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

There can't be a bigger X-factor than Bumrah: Pathan

IANS
Published: October 19, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is a proven match-winner. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that there cannot be a bigger X-factor than pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's bowling line-up for the T20 World Cup.

"According to me in terms of bowling, there is only one X-factor and that is Jasprit Bumrah. There can't be a bigger X-factor than Bumrah in any other team," Pathan said on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir too supported Pathan's statement, saying: "Reckon that K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Chakravarthy and probably an X- factor, which will be Jasprit Bumrah."

On Monday, Team India got off to a winning start in their new kits as they defeated England by seven wickets in their opening T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Bumrah scalped one wicket giving away 26 runs in his four overs, while pacer Mohammed Shami took three wickets in the match. Rahul (51 off 24) and Ishan Kishan (46-ball 70) hammered scintillating fifties.

The Virat Kohli-led side will play one more warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday, before commencing their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.