Desperate Pak eager to end dismal World Cup show against bossy India

It's doubtful whether there is a more hyped-up cricket match than the one between India and Pakistan. The strained relationship between the two neighbours, who have fought wars in the past, gives an extra edge to the clash between the two Asian cricket giants.



However, the hype has seldom matched the action on the field of late.

The fact that there have been no bilateral cricket ties between the arch-rivals since early 2013 means the action has been limited to the ICC white-ball events.

India have bossed Pakistan in World Cups, with a combined 12-0 record across the ODI and T20 showpiece events.

India have won all seven of their ODI World Cup games and lead 5-0 in T20 World Cup.

As the two countries begin their campaign in the Twenty20 World Cup with the marquee clash in Dubai on Sunday, Pakistan will be desperate to break the jinx.

The Indo-Pak clashes in the Twenty20 World Cup have been mostly one-sided barring the two contests in the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007.

The Group D match in 2007 ended in a tie, with India emerging winners via bowl out in Durban.

Indian players celebrate their triumph over Pakistan in the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. File photo: AFP

The two teams clashed again in an epic final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in which India triumphed by five runs despite Misbah-ul-Haq's heroics.

Lopsided contests

The next three T20 World Cup duels resulted in comfortable victories for the Men in Blue.

India outplayed Pakistan by eight wickets in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka.

They trumped by seven wickets in 2014 in Dhaka, while M S Dhoni's men won by six wickets in a Super 10 encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the last edition in 2016.

Virat Kohli in action in the 2012 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. File photo: AFP

It's to be noted that Dhoni was the captain on all five previous occasions in which India triumphed over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. India have lost just one T20I to Pakistan - on Christmas Day in 2012 - while winning six, with one ending in a tie.

However, Pakistan enjoy a superior head-to-head record over India across all three formats.

They have won 12 Tests as compared to India's nine with 38 ending in draws in the longer version. Pakistan lead India 73-55 in one-dayers with four matches ending in ties.

But, India have dealt with the pressure better in World Cups as their dominance demonstrates, starting with the 1992 ODI World Cup in Australia.

Sunday marks the 200th international match between the two teams and Pakistan will be eager to end India's domination, while Virat Kohli & Co. would be keen to continue their winning streak.