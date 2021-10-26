T20 World Cup: Pakistan limit New Zealand to 134/8

Sharjah: Pakistan produced a brilliant bowling display to limit New Zealand to 134/8 in a Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

New Zealand never really got going after Pakistan captain Babar Azam put them in.

They lost three wickets inside the first 10 overs with only 56 on the board.

Opener Darky Micthell and Devon Conway made 27 each, while skipper Kane Williamson managed 25 before falling to a direct hit by Hasan Ali.

Pacer Haris Rauf claimed 4/22.

Pakistan retained the eleven which thrashed India by 10 wickets in their opening match.

New Zealand suffered a blow as pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament with a calf tear.

The teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.