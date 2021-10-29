Malayalam
Australian spin great Ashley Mallett dies at 76

Reuters
Published: October 29, 2021 04:10 PM IST
Ashley Mallett
Ashley Mallett was one of the greatest off-spinners. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Ashley Mallett, one of Australia's greatest spin bowlers, has died at the age of 76 in Adelaide after fighting cancer, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday.

Mallett took 132 Test wickets at an average of 29.84 in 38 matches between 1968 and 1980. He also played in nine One-Day Internationals.

Known for his teasing finger spin, Mallett extracted a lot of bounce from his high arm action, coupled with his height. The quiet and gangling bowler, who also earned praise for excellent gully fielding, was ironically nicknamed 'Rowdy' by his teammates.

After his playing career, Mallett worked as a journalist, commentator, author and spin-bowling coach.

