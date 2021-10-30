Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Kohli hits out at "spineless people" for abusing Shami

PTI
Published: October 30, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Virat Kohli
Indian captain Virat Kohli. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at the "bunch of spineless people", reacting strongly to the torrent of social media abuse that was aimed at his pacer Mohammed Shami over his religion, following the team's loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

The 31-year-old Shami became the main target after the bitter 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, even though Kohli acknowledged that his side had been "outplayed".

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person," Kohli said during a press conference here.

"This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do.

"Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can't be shaken... and these things can't infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," he added.

Hundreds of messages were left on Shami's Instagram account saying he was a "traitor" and should be thrown out of the Indian team.

However, support poured in from his many fans and celebrities from all walks of life too backed the bowler. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.