T20 World Cup: England put Australia in to bat

PTI
Published: October 30, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Aaron Finch and David Warner. File photo: AFP
Dubai: England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Australia brought in spinner Ashton Agar in place of Mitchell Marsh, while England fielded an unchanged playing eleven.

Both Australia and England have won their first two matches in the tournament so far.

The teams: England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

