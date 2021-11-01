T20 World Cup: Buttler ton lifts England to 163/4

Sharjah: Jos Buttler's 67-ball unbeaten 101 helped England recover from early blows to post 163/4 against Sri Lanka in the Twenty20 World Cup here on Monday.

Put in to bat, England were pushed on the back foot by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasranga's twin strikes and a wicket by Chameera as they slipped to 35/3 in the sixth over.

Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan (40) added 112 for the fourth wicket to put the innings back on track. Buttler scored his fifty off 45 balls before cutting loose.

Wanindu Hasaranga, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Photo: AFP

Hasranga claimed 3/21 for the Lankans.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both teams were unchanged from their last outing.

England lead Group 1 with three wins from as many matches in the Super 12 stage, while Sri Lanka are in fourth spot with two points from three games.

The teams: England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (capt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.