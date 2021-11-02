Malayalam
Sports

T20 World Cup: Rizwan, Azam power Pakistan to 189/2

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2021 07:40 PM IST Updated: November 02, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Babar Azam
Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a fine 70. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan rode on fine half-centuries by captain Babar Azam (70) and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) to score 189/2 against Namibia in a Group 2 Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

 

Opting to bat, Babar and his opening partner Rizwan added 113 for the first wicket. Azam hits seven fours in his 49-ball knock.

Rizwan and Mohammed Hafeez (32 not out) added quick runs to take Pakistan past the 180-run mark. Rizwan plundered 23 runs off the final over bowled by J J Smit. The right-hander hit eight fours and four sixes in his 50-ball innings.

 

Having virtually sealed a semifinal spot, group leaders Pakistan, who are on a roll with three wins on the trot, went in with an unchanged line-up.

T20 World Cup debutants Namibia, on the other hand, made two changes, bringing in Stephan Baard and Ben Shikingo in place of Pikki Ya France and Bernard Scholtz.

The teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Stephan Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann and Ben Shikingo. 

