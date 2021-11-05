Kohli faces uncertain future as Indian captain turns 33

Indian captain Virat Kohli turned 33 on Friday. Kohli, who has announced that he will quit T20 captaincy at the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup, faces an uncertain future as Indian ODI captain. India's poor show at the T20 showpiece means Kohli is likely to lose ODI captaincy as well.

Head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure too is coming to a close after the T20 World Cup. India, who lost to Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage, need Afghanistan or Namibia to beat the Kiwis to have any hopes of progressing to the semifinals.



India meet Scotland in Dubai later today, while New Zealand take on Namibia in the day's first match. Kohli will be hoping that lady luck smiles on him on his birthday.



Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma is tipped to become the new white-ball captain, while former India captain Rahul Dravid has been named the new head coach.

However, Kohli is in the saddle as far as Test captaincy is concerned.