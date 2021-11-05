Malayalam
Sports

T20 World Cup: Namibia elect to field against New Zealand

PTI
Published: November 05, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Martin Guptill
Black Caps opener Martin Guptill. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Sharjah: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field first in their Super 12 game against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Namibia made two changes to their team with Birkenstock and Scholtz coming for Jan Frylinck and Shikongo. New Zealand fielded an unchanged eleven.

The teams: New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, J J Smit, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz. 

